Texas Tech Campus Fire
Late Wednesday afternoon after 5 p.m., several Twitter users at Texas Tech campus began posting images and video of a structure fire near Jones AT&T Stadium.
The band's The Autumn Effect Tour rolls through the Hub City with openers Black Map.
Adalie Rivera has been found safe in Dumas, Texas according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
I'm not a Miami Dolphins fan, but it's impossible for me not to cheer for Jakeem Grant. Maybe it's because of his stature but he's always seemed like the incredible underdog and it's gratifying to see the underdogs succeed...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are gracing Lubbock, Texas for five shows, and we have a few ways you could win both tickets and meet and greet passes.
Watch the music video for Body Count's politically-charged music video for 'Black Hoodie.'
According to texastech.com the Texas Tech Football team has a new opponent set for 2024 and 2026. It's a team from Texas that is part of the illustrious Southland Conference...
All That Remains have released a lyric video for 'Halo,' the third song off the new album, 'Madness.'
The reason the word "statuesque" was invented.
Papa Roach have released all the key details surrounding their new album 'Crooked Teeth' and unveiled a lyric video for the current single 'Help.'
Fiesta de la Flor starts today. This is a two-day music festival celebrating the life and music of Selena Quintanilla.
From Fiesta de la Flor:
“Selena Quintanilla’s memory is as alive today as it has been all these years since 1995 when she was suddenly taken from the world...
