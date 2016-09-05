Contact Us
texas tech sports performance center fire 3-22-2017

Texas Tech Campus Fire

Late Wednesday afternoon after 5 p.m., several Twitter users at Texas Tech campus began posting images and video of a structure fire near Jones AT&T Stadium.

E. Rivera

Missing Lubbock Girl Found

Adalie Rivera has been found safe in Dumas, Texas according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Video:

CREDIT: Fiesta de la Flor
CREDIT: Fiesta de la Flor
[

Fiesta de la Flor – Celebrating Selena’s Life and Music

By Boleo 4 hours ago

Fiesta de la Flor starts today. This is a two-day music festival celebrating the life and music of Selena Quintanilla.

From Fiesta de la Flor:

“Selena Quintanilla’s memory is as alive today as it has been all these years since 1995 when she was suddenly taken from the world...

Read More

Category: Music, Music News Tags:
CREDIT: Fiesta de la Flor
CREDIT: Fiesta de la Flor
[

Fiesta de la Flor – Celebrating Selena’s Life and Music

By Boleo 4 hours ago

Fiesta de la Flor starts today. This is a two-day music festival celebrating the life and music of Selena Quintanilla.

From Fiesta de la Flor:

“Selena Quintanilla’s memory is as alive today as it has been all these years since 1995 when she was suddenly taken from the world...

Read More

Category: Music, Music News Tags:

Welcome back to THE BOMB SQUAD

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to THE BOMB SQUAD

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://kfmx.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to THE BOMB SQUAD

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for THE BOMB SQUAD

Register Now

Sign up for THE BOMB SQUAD quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive THE BOMB SQUAD contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

KFMX FM